EU Suggests Manufacturers to make Smartphone Batteries easier to replace

Batteries get old with times, and they need replacements. However, with the sleek and thin devices coming our way, the charm of replacing smartphone batteries has gone away somewhere. Do you miss the replaceable batteries of the old Android devices? According to a leaked document, EU is planning to bring the previous kind of battery replacements back to us. EU will force manufacturers to make the battery of devices easily accessible and replaceable.

Smartphone Batteries Should be Recycled

The overall goal of this proposal was to reduce electronic waste. According to the document, if the user is able to change the battery in an easier way, he will keep the battery longer instead of discarding it after two years. It also mentioned that manufactures should make mobile parts available to users everywhere so they can easily access them.

It was also mentioned that these electronic parts should be recycled when the device is discarded. EU will also work on European collection system to obtain old smartphones, tablets, chargers and batteries to recycle them. The proposal also covers how much it is important to make this world eco-friendly.

It means we can expect to get smartphone which provides easy battery replacement. Further more, the eco-friendly measure is a very good initiative from EU, as it will not only make our lives easier but will also make this earth a better place to live in by reducing health concerns caused by such electronic materials.

