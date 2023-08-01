Euclid Space Telescope: A Journey to Unveil the Mysteries of Dark Matter and Energy

For a long time now, scientists have been looking for dark matter and dark energy in space. In this regard, the Euclid space telescope was launched on July 1 with the main objective of providing more information regarding mysterious dark matter and dark energy. Now, as per a source, it has successfully reached its designated orbit.

The European operators of the Euclid Telescope also released its initial test images. However, the snapshots of space and stars captured during the commissioning phase when the instruments were meticulously calibrated, do not thoroughly reflect the capabilities of the telescope.

Despite this, the European Space Agency (ESA) has shown confidence that the initial tests have indicated the potential of the telescope to accomplish its ambitious mission. In this regard, Euclid project manager Giuseppe Racca said,

After more than 11 years of designing and developing Euclid, it’s exhilarating and enormously emotional to see these first images.

Euclid was launched from Florida and has covered more than 1 million miles away from our planet to its observational orbit. Its primary mission is to build the most extensive map of the universe. During its mission, it will cover two billion galaxies across a vast portion of space. Euclid is going to offer a distinctive perspective regarding the history of the universe. It will achieve this feat by capturing light that has traveled for 10 billion years,

Furthermore, Euclid will measure the shape and distance of galaxies using a visible light camera and near-infrared spectrometer, However, researchers faced an unanticipated problem when the instruments of the satellite were activated. The problem involves a weird pattern of light degrading the images. After a probe, the researchers came to know that sunlight was seeping into the spacecraft via a small gap, but it was only detected under particular orientations.

Despite these obstructions, Euclid’s ambitious mission continues, promising groundbreaking insights into the secrets of our universe. “By avoiding certain angles,” ESA said, Euclid’s imaging device “will be able to fulfill its mission.”

