European Court Upholds Qualcomm’s Antitrust Fine

The General Court of the European Union has largely upheld a significant antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm in 2019. The court confirmed that Qualcomm engaged in predatory pricing practices, selling its 3G baseband chipsets below cost to stifle competition from British phone software maker Icera.

The European Commission originally fined Qualcomm €242 million for its anticompetitive behavior, which occurred between 2009 and 2011. However, the General Court made a minor revision to the fine, reducing it to €238.7 million.

Qualcomm had vigorously defended its actions, arguing that the 3G chipsets in question represented a negligible portion of the overall market and therefore could not have harmed competition. The company contended that its pricing strategy was justified by legitimate business reasons and did not constitute predatory conduct.

However, the General Court rejected Qualcomm’s arguments, finding that the company’s actions were indeed anticompetitive. The court concluded that Qualcomm’s predatory pricing tactics had a significant impact on the market and hindered Icera’s ability to compete effectively.

The European Union’s antitrust authorities have long been vigilant in combating predatory pricing, which involves selling products or services below cost in order to eliminate competition and gain a dominant market position. Such practices can harm consumers by limiting choice and driving up prices in the long run.

The General Court’s decision is a significant victory for the European Commission, which has been working to promote fair competition in the technology industry. It also serves as a warning to other companies that engaging in predatory pricing practices can have serious legal consequences.