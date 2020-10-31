EV Charging Stations to Be Installed on all Motorways of Pakistan





Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony took place between the government of Pakistan and UK-based EGV for establishing the assembly of electric buses in Pakistan. During the ceremony, Fawad Chaudhary (Minister of Science and Technology) announced that the government will install electric vehicle charging stations on all motorways.

Furthermore, the Minister expressed his keen desire for Pakistan to embrace advanced technology such as this as it was necessary to meet the modern challenges emerging for the country. As one of the most extensive and most successful bus manufacturing firms in the world, EGV will be collaborating with Pakistan in manufacturing electric buses.

In addition to that, the Minister explained the plan to run electric buses that would initiate from big cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. He announced that 40 per cent of all public buses in the country would be shifted to electric power in the next decade. The Minister also explained that in the next 2 to 3 years, the whole motorway network will be granted an electric vehicle charging facility.

Nearly 3 months ago, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) installed Islamabad’s first EV charging station in F sector of Islamabad. At the time of commencement, the Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told media that the government of Pakistan is intending to install 24 EV charging stations across the country. The minister affirmed that the government of Pakistan is taking all the necessary steps to overcome the threat of air pollution.

