EV Policy Awaits PM’s Green Light as Pakistan Struggles with Charging Infrastructure

In a recent meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, held under the chairmanship of Senator Aon Abbas, critical attention was drawn to Pakistan’s stagnating Electric Vehicles (EVs) transition despite a finalized and ready-to-launch EV policy prepared by the Engineering Development Board (EDB). According to the briefing, the policy is complete but awaits time from the Prime Minister for a formal presentation.

The Committee expressed concern over the delay, especially in light of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and its current over-reliance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The case of Lahore was specifically highlighted. Pakistan’s second-largest city lacks EV charging stations even in peripheral zones, underscoring the severe infrastructural gap that could derail national EV ambitions before they even take off.

Sub-Committee Formed to Accelerate Progress

To ensure momentum on this front, the Senate Committee has constituted a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, with Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan and Saleem Mandviwalla as members. Their mandate is to propose an effective and executable EV framework to the government, a move aimed at fast-tracking progress and translating policy into tangible outcomes.

Pakistan’s EV Market: Ambition vs Reality

Pakistan’s EV policy was initially launched with ambitious goals in 2019, targeting 30% electric vehicle penetration in passenger vehicles and 90% in two- and three-wheelers by 2030. Incentives such as reduced import duties and tax benefits were announced. However, progress has been sluggish, with very few locally assembled EVs on roads and negligible public charging infrastructure.

The private sector has introduced a limited number of EV models, including the MG ZS EV and a few imported units like the Audi e-Tron, but these remain unaffordable for the average consumer. While two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs saw some pilot deployments in urban centers, sustained adoption remains elusive due to various reasons. Public and private charging stations are severely limited. According to the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), fewer than 30 public charging stations exist across the country. Load shedding and poor grid stability in many areas make charging unreliable. Banks are still hesitant to offer consumer-friendly EV loans, while EVs remain costlier than their internal combustion counterparts. Regulatory uncertainty and delays in implementation have contributed to market hesitancy as well.

While Pakistan’s policymakers appear committed on paper to a green transport future, bureaucratic delays and implementation gaps threaten to stall progress. The country cannot afford further inaction. As climate threats intensify and neighboring countries race ahead in EV development, Pakistan must act decisively not just to meet global sustainability targets but to secure a cleaner, cost-effective, and technologically competitive future for its own citizens.

