Everything Apple Plans to Launch in December 2025 – What’s Coming and What’s Not

Apple is preparing to close out one of its most successful years with a busy December. Apple is planning to launch new software updates, services, and entertainment releases across its platforms in December 2025. While users will get many new features this month, new hardware is not expected. Here is a simple breakdown of what Apple has planned.

Apple will release iOS 26.2 in December, and it comes with a long list of improvements. Many built-in apps are getting useful upgrades.

Apple Music will support offline lyrics, letting users view song words even without internet access. The Reminders app adds new “Urgent” alarm types. Apple Podcasts will offer automatically generated chapters and two more enhancements. The Health app now shows a refined Sleep Score. Apple News also has a refreshed design that makes navigation easier. Freeform adds support for tables, and Apple Games gets three updates to improve the experience.

There are also changes linked to Apple’s Liquid Glass interface. Users can adjust the transparency of the Lock Screen clock, use Liquid Glass in the Measure app, and enjoy new systemwide animations.

Systemwide changes include a new AirDrop sharing method, brighter notification flashes, and more widgets in CarPlay. CarPlay will also let drivers disable pinned conversations in Messages. Another shortcut now lets users quickly create events in the Invites app.

Outside the United States, Apple is adding more region-specific features. AirPods Live Translation is launching in the EU. Users in Japan can replace Siri with another assistant using the side button. EU users will also see new limitations on Wi-Fi sharing between iPhone and Apple Watch.

iPadOS 26 introduced a new windowing system earlier this year. While powerful, it removed some older features. To fix this, Apple is bringing back more familiar multitasking tools.

After restoring Slide Over in iPadOS 26.1, Apple is now returning drag-and-drop multitasking in iPadOS 26.2. iPad users will again be able to drag apps from the Dock or Spotlight and drop them into Split View, Slide Over, or full screen. The app icons will adjust their shape to show what layout will appear. This gives users the best of both worlds: new windowing options and classic multitasking controls.

macOS Tahoe 26.2 Introduces Edge Light

Mac users are also getting useful updates. macOS 26.2 adds a standout feature called Edge Light. This tool brightens your face during video calls, similar to a ring light. It uses the Mac’s Neural Engine to detect your face and the Image Signal Processor to blend the lighting naturally into your surroundings. The feature works on all Apple silicon Macs.

Apple often releases the first x.3 beta in mid-December. If the company follows tradition, iOS 26.3 beta 1 and related updates may arrive before the month ends. But Apple could also push the release to January.

Big Entertainment Releases on Apple TV

December is a major month for Apple TV. The platform will premiere F1 The Movie on December 12. The subscription has been discounted to $5.99 per month until December 1. New episodes of Pluribus and Down Cemetery Road, a holiday special, and a wildlife docuseries are also coming.

Apple Arcade Adds Five New Games

Apple Arcade will launch five new titles on December 4. These include PowerWash Simulator, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+, and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm+. Apple Arcade remains priced at $6.99 per month.

Apple Music Replay Drops Soon

Apple Music Replay, the annual listening summary, is expected in early December. This year, Replay is fully built into the Apple Music app, with monthly stats available all year.

No New Hardware Expected

Apple rarely releases hardware in December. Rumors around AirTag 2, the next Apple TV 4K, and HomePod mini 2 continue, but they are more likely to arrive in early 2026.