After weeks of rumours, Google has finally confirmed when it will launch its new Pixel 10 lineup. The big event is set for August 20. Many leaks had already pointed to this date. Some even claimed Google first planned for August 13 but then moved it by a week. Google did not comment on that part.

The Pixel family has always had a hard time staying under wraps. So, it’s no surprise that many details about the new phones are already out. This year, Google will reveal several new devices. These include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A new Pixel Watch 4 could also be on stage. There are also rumours of new Pixel Buds 2a joining the launch.

Everything We Know About Google Pixel 10 Launch on August 20

One of the exciting upgrades is the camera. All the new phones may get macro features in their telephoto and ultrawide lenses. This means users can take sharp close-up shots more easily. Another new feature is support for “Pixelsnap” magnetic accessories. But unlike iPhones, the magnets won’t be built into the phones themselves. Instead, they will work through special cases.

Another big change is inside the phones. The entire Pixel 10 range will run on Google’s Tensor G5 chip. This is special because it will be made by TSMC instead of Samsung. This move could lead to improved performance and longer battery life for Pixel fans.

With just a few weeks to go, excitement is building up. Google has a loyal fan base that looks forward to fresh hardware and software features each year. The Pixel 10 series will likely bring Android’s best features and showcase Google’s AI work too.

The official reveal on August 20 will answer all the remaining questions. Until then, more leaks are sure to pop up. Pixel launches always create a buzz, and this year will be no different.