For years, HDMI cables have been the standard for connecting TVs, gaming consoles, sound systems, and other devices. Most of us are used to plugging in these cables without giving it a second thought. But a new technology is emerging that could be the next-gen HDMI rival — and it’s called GPMI.

Everything You Need to Know About GPMI — The Next-Gen HDMI Rival

GPMI stands for General Purpose Media Interface, and it has the potential to eventually replace HDMI. This new standard is being supported by more than 50 companies in China, including major TV manufacturers like Hisense and TCL. Their goal is to create a single cable that can handle audio, video, data, and power all at once — something HDMI doesn’t currently do.

So, how is GPMI different from HDMI, and why does it matter?

GPMI vs. HDMI: What’s the Difference?

The latest HDMI version used in most modern TVs is HDMI 2.1, which supports a data bandwidth of 48 Gbps (gigabits per second). GPMI, on the other hand, can handle up to 192Gbps — that’s four times more bandwidth. This means GPMI could easily support 8K video, faster frame rates for smooth gaming, and possibly even 12K content in the future.

GPMI will be available in two cable types:

USB-C type , which supports up to 96 Gbps of bandwidth.

, which supports up to of bandwidth. Type-B proprietary cable, which supports up to 192Gbps.

This gives manufacturers flexibility in how they use the technology. But what really sets GPMI apart is power delivery. While HDMI only transmits data (audio and video), GPMI cables can also deliver power — up to 240 watts through the USB-C version and up to 480 watts through Type-B. This could reduce the need for separate power adapters, making home entertainment setups simpler and cleaner.

What About HDMI 2.2?

You might have heard about HDMI 2.2, a new version that’s expected to launch later in 2025. It will support 96 Gbps, which puts it on par with GPMI’s USB-C option. HDMI 2.2 will also offer high frame rates and resolutions, like 4K at 480Hz and 12K at 120Hz. However, it still doesn’t offer power delivery, which gives GPMI a big edge.

When Will GPMI Be Available?

Don’t rush to throw away your HDMI cables just yet. GPMI is still in development, and there’s no confirmed release date for when it will appear on TVs or other devices. The companies behind GPMI plan to focus first on home entertainment devices, including TVs. However, we’re likely a few years away from seeing it become widely available.

It’s also important to note that major TV brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony haven’t joined the GPMI movement yet. Since these companies control a large part of the TV market, their support will be crucial for GPMI’s success.

Still, it’s possible we may eventually see TVs that offer both HDMI and GPMI ports, giving users the best of both worlds.

While HDMI isn’t going anywhere just yet, GPMI definitely looks like a technology to keep an eye on. If it delivers on its promises, it could make our living room setups much simpler and more powerful in the future.

See Also: How to Connect Your Laptop to an External Monitor for Better Productivity?