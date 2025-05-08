Everything You Need to Know About New Tecno HiOS 15 Update

Tecno has officially announced HiOS 15, its latest Android-based operating system designed for its smartphones. This new Tecno HiOS 15 update brings a fresh user interface, improved performance, and several new AI features. It focuses on making the experience smoother, faster, and more intelligent for users.

The user interface of HiOS 15 has received a major update. It is now cleaner and easier to use. Tecno has reduced the number of pre-installed apps by 40%, which means users will have more space and less clutter. The system also includes new animations and transitions that make the phone feel more modern and responsive. Additionally, there are AI-generated wallpapers and new minimalistic icons for a more refined look. App transitions are now 15% faster, improving the overall speed and responsiveness of the device.

HiOS 15 brings significant improvements in memory and performance management. It includes MemFusion 3.0, which helps boost memory performance. The system also uses memory defragmentation to better manage storage and improve speed. Sensory Scheduling 2.0 is another feature that boosts multitasking. It allows users to run up to 25 apps smoothly at the same time. A feature called Blank Data Mode helps protect user privacy by blocking apps from accessing real data.

One unique addition is the wireless mic mode. With this, the smartphone can function as a wireless microphone when connected to a speaker. This could be helpful for events, karaoke, or public speaking.

HiOS 15 is also packed with advanced AI features. The AI Call Assistant can translate, transcribe, and summarise phone calls, including calls made through apps like WhatsApp. The AI Auto Answer feature can automatically answer calls and provide a summary while you are away. AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression removes background noise during calls, improving clarity. Another helpful tool is AI Screen Awareness, which provides relevant information based on what is displayed on the screen. The AI Writing & Document Assistant can help users write documents and emails more efficiently.

For photo and image editing, the new system offers tools like AI Eraser 2.0 and Image Extender. These tools allow users to erase unwanted objects and extend images creatively. There’s also an AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Sharpness Plus to enhance image clarity, and AI Blurring to hide sensitive information in screenshots.

Tecno is also making a strong push in the Indian market. It has customised some features to support Indian users better. HiOS 15 works with Indian AI models like Sarvam AI for better handling of local languages. The company’s Ella AI assistant already supports Hindi and will soon support Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi by the end of the year.

In short, HiOS 15 is a major update that focuses on better performance, smarter AI tools, and a cleaner, more user-friendly design. Tecno aims to deliver a smarter and more personalised experience for its users, especially in growing markets like India.