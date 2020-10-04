Earlier we have reported that OPPO is going to launch the A93 on October 6. However now, the company has unveiled the phone in Vietnam quite earlier. The phone is now official. There is everything that we now know so far about the phone. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Everything You Need to Know About OPPO A93

6.43-inch AMOLED screen

Selfie Cameras: 16MP+2MP

Back Cameras: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

8GB RAM

128GB storage

4,000 mAh battery

MediaTek Helio P95 SoC

Available Colours: Black, White

The newly launched phone has around a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen. It has a pill-shaped cutout for dual selfie camera setup. It has a main 16MP selfie camera and 2MP depth module. There’s also a built-in fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone has a 48MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP units. Moreover, the phone has an impressive 7.48mm thickness and weighs in at 164 grams.

A93 has come with the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. Ít has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD. The phone features a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The headphone jack is also present at the bottom.

Furthermore, the phone is available in back and white colours. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost $324 for the single 8/128GB variant. Availability in other market is not known yet.

Check Also: OPPO Set to Debut the sleekest smartphone, OPPO F17 Pro on 12th October