Everything You Need to Know About Redmi 9 Power

Let’s welcome another Redmi 9 series smartphone, Redmi 9 Power. The phone has come with almost the same specs as the Redmi Note 9 4G have except an additional macro camera. The company has launched the

Redmi Note 9 4G last month. Now its twin with one more camera is out. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Everything You Need to Know About Redmi 9 Power

First of all, the phone has landed with a Snapdragon 662 SoC and runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Additionally, the phone has a 4GB RAM and two storage options – 64GB (UFS 2.1) and 128GB (UFS 2.2). Luckily it has also come with a microSD card support. You can expand the memory up to 512GB.

Moving forward, we will see a 6.53″ FullHD+ LCD that has a notch to house the 8MP selfie camera. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro units.

Furthermore, the phone has AI Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for password-less unlocking. Also, the phone has come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The phone charges through a USB-C port.

The other key specs of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, splash proofing, stereo speakers, IR Blaster, and reverse charging support.

Moreover, the phone will be available in a number of beautiful colours – Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Might Black colours. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 64GB variant will cost around $150 (PKR 24,000) and 128GB variant will go for $164 (PKR 26,000).

The phone is expected to hut the Pakistani market at the start of the new year. Hopefully, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days.