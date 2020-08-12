Everything You Need to Know About Redmi K30 Ultra

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi K30 Ultra yesterday on its 10th birthday. The company has also launched the Mi 10 Ultra in yesterday’s event. We have discussed the specs of Mi 10 Ultra yesterday. In this article, I will tell you the specs of Redmi K30 Ultra. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

The phone has come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 20MP pop-up camera. The phone has a quad rear camera setup at the back. The back setup includes a 64MP primary shooter alongside a 13MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moreover, the phone will be available in many memory variants. It has come with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 or 512GB storage. Furthermore, the phone has a powerful 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging rate. On the software side, we will see MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. Other notable specs include a stereo speaker setup and linear vibration motor.

Here are the pricing details of the different variants of the phone,

6/128 GB base trim will cost CNY 1,999 ($287)

8/128 GB version is available in CNY 2,199($316)

8/256GB version will cost CNY 2,499 ($360)

8/512GB version is available in CNY 2,699 ($388).

The official sale will begin from August 14 in China. However, international availability is not known yet.