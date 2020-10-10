Samsung has just recently unveiled its affordable smartphone of F-series. Galaxy F41 has come with some astonishing features. If you are interested in buying this phone, here is Everything You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy F41.

First of all, the phone has come with a gigantic battery of 6,000 mAh capacity. The battery that can last up to 26 hours of video playback, days of phone calls or just browsing the web for 21 hours straight. Isn’t it amazing?

Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery

Moreover, the F41 has a 6.4” Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution. It promises 110% coverage of the NTSC colour gamut a peak brightness of 420 nits. Additionally, the phone has come with Exynos 9611 chipset. It has come with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, there are two storage options available – 64/128GB.

Furthermore, it runs Android 10 out of the box with One UI Core 2.1. The phone has come with a 32MP selfie camera. At the back, there is a 64 MP module which can record 4K video and offers hyperlapse and boomerang modes. There’s also a 123° ultra-wide cam with an 8 MP sensor on the back along with a “Live Focus” camera (a depth sensor). So total there are three cameras at the back.

Additionally, we will see a fingerprint scanner at the back as well. The phone comes with a 15W charger which is a little disappointing. Because to charge a 6,000 mAh battery, it will take 2 hours and 40 minutes for a 0-100% charge.

The phone has designed and made in India and it will initially be available in India from October 16. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $233 for the base version. Whereas the phone with 128GB storage will be available for $247 approximately.

The availability of the phone in other markets is not known yet.