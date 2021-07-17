Right on time, vivo has launched its S10 series in China. The series includes two midrangers. Both phones come with impressive specs and slim and flat designs. Both phones have the same design and many key specs are also similar. Let’s have a look at the specs of both phones.

Everything You Need to Know About Vivo S10 Series

First of all, both phones of vivo S10 series has 6.44-inch 90Hz Super AMOLEDs. The phones measure 7.29mm and weigh 173 grams. The pair also bring photochromic backs that react to changes in light offering a unique-looking appearance. The remaining same features are – 44MP selfie cams, Dimensity 1100 chipsets and 4,000 mAh batteries with 44W wired charging.

Furthermore, the S10 Pro has the 108MP ISOCELL HM2 main sensor with 9:1-pixel binning. The vanilla model comes with a 64MP main shooter instead. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. The front-facing cameras include a main 44MP selfie shooter with autofocus that captures HDR content and up to 4K resolution video. The top bezel also houses dual-LED flashes that can brighten even the dimmest of shots.

As mentioned above, both models have come with the MediaTek Dimenisty 1100 with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Both phones run OriginOS based on Android 11 and come with in-screen fingerprint scanners.

Both phones are available in white, black, lime and gradient colour options. The phones will go on sale from July 23 in China. The starting price of vanilla and Pro models with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at $433 and $618 respectively. First sales in China start on July 23.

