EVMs and i-voting are Imperative Parts of Electoral Reforms- Fawad Chaudhry

The government has made it clear that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and I-voting facilities for overseas Pakistanis are imperative parts of electoral reforms. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan to hold talks with the opposition on the two fundamental issues linked with electoral reforms.

Mr Chaudhry said the government is all ready to discuss these issues in a joint session of the parliament. He also welcomed the talks between the government and the opposition in the parliament and said these should move forward.

“We welcome talks with the opposition, but these must not be to waste or gain time but should make a headway. These matters should be concluded”.

The information minister said the remittances sent by the overseas Pakistanis played a significant role in the country’s economy as these enabled the government to cope with a difficult situation. “It would be a great injustice if they (overseas Pakistanis) are excluded from the country’s political system,” he said.

About EVMs, he said that 70 per cent of election-related disputes cropped up after the conclusion of polling. “EVMs offer a solution to it,” he said.

Mr Chaudhry said 20 EVMs were being acquired from a private company and hoped that after a month these machines would be used in major elections.

Replying to a question, the minister said if the case against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was heard on a daily basis and on merit, he could get a 25-year jail term in six months.

He disclosed that a mega corruption case involving a loss of Rs1,000 billion had been unearthed. He said the contracts for the construction of roads awarded in 2013 were twice in cost as the expenditure on similar projects in 2021, despite an increase in the prices of material. Moreover, the National Highway Authority is now building roads by spending Rs100 million per kilometre less than it cost in 2013.

The minister hoped that the case against Mr Sharif would be wrapped up soon. “People of Pakistan want recovery of looted money from the Sharifs,” he remarked.

He said Communications Minister Murad Saeed had briefed the relevant committee on the scam and action had been planned against those involved in the corruption.

Source: Dawn News