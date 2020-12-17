President & CEO of Ufone Mr. Rashid Khan Passes Away

President & CEO of Ufone Mr Rashid Khan has passed away today in the morning. The telecom industry is shattered to lose such a great personality.

He was a veteran of the telecom industry and has held several leading positions for the past 25 years. An elderly iconic figure, Mr Khan has played an instrumental role in growing Pakistan’s cellular industry to what it is today.

According to some sources, Mr Khan was being treated at a private hospital in Islamabad due to his unstable health condition.

Ufone has also shared its statement on the sad demise of Rashid Khan “With immense sorrow, we announce that Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, has passed away this morning after a prolonged illness. Rashid Khan took charge of Ufone in August 2017 and was later appointed as the CEO of PTCL Group in March 2019. Rashid Khan is acknowledged for taking various successful initiatives at the Group level, particularly for modernizing the PTCL and Ufone networks and enhancing customer experience. Rashid Khan remained in the senior management positions in the telecom industry in various companies locally and internationally. Having extraordinary leadership qualities, he is one of the pioneers in the Pakistan telecom industry and is held in great respect for his contributions. He will be remembered as an exceptionally successful business leader who was also a great human being, having humility, compassion and respect for his colleagues. PTCL & Ufone Family conveys its sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family.”

He was Ex-President & CEO of Mobilink where he offered his services for six years (from July 2008 till August 2014). In August 2017, he took a charge of the CEO position in Ufone. He also worked in Silicon Valley for almost 15 years. There he served various international companies.

He was successful in sharing his vision of Pakistan’s telecom environment to his shareholders resulting in bringing significant investment to the country over the years.

In the transformation of the cellular industry in Pakistan, Mr Khan played a dominant role. In a challenging environment, his contribution to the telecom sector will be remembered for times to come.

Mr Rashid Khan will be missed for his great contribution to the Telecom Sector. May he gets a high place in Jannah!

