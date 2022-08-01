Excel gets a Free AI bot to create any formula

Microsoft is one of the top IT companies that are pioneers in the technology sector. The company’s key goal is to add value to the user’s experience and facilitate them to organize their work and make good use of it. A few of the applications in Microsoft office are very easy to comprehend and work with but few are made for professional usage and it gets difficult for the layman to grasp the keys. Microsoft Excel has had great advancements since it was introduced first and it provides ease to the users to easily organize their data in the spreadsheet and acquire a comprehensive analysis. But sometimes users get difficulty adhering to new additions and they couldn’t make good use of the application. To resolve this problem, Microsoft is giving Excel a free AI bot to create any formula easily.

How it works:

The Al bot is good news for users who don’t know how to craft a formula in Microsoft Excel. They have to visit the website https://excelformulabot.com and rest leave all on Al bot. When the site will open, it will have an input box in which the user summarizes the problem he is facing. To give an appropriate input the website has stated procedures and ways in which an appropriate and precise request can be inserted. It says

“Model results are best when the prompt is as specific as possible (i.e.: referencing exact cells, rows, or columns). If you do not get the desired results, try to reframe your sentence. If you are using quotes, only use single quotes. Double quotes will cause an error.”

When the user follows these instructions and inserts the input and query, Excel’s AI Bot formulates it and gives a formula that helps the user in its study and work.

The new addition in Microsoft Excel is liked by many and so far it is reported that 331514 Microsoft formulas have been formulated using Excel’s Al Bot. This project is also accepting donations so that money can be invested in its further progress and development.

