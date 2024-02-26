Exciting Changes Ahead: iOS 18 Design Overhaul and macOS Revamp

iOS 18 will bring some design changes, although a macOS overhaul is a year or two away, according to insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that Apple is working on updating the design of iOS “as early as this year.” While a previous rumour suggested that iOS 18 would draw inspiration from visionOS, Gurman clarified that while iOS might incorporate some design elements from visionOS, he does not anticipate a “total overhaul” akin to visionOS.

Gurman had previously expressed more certainty about the redesign of iOS 18 in a November edition of his newsletter, where he indicated that Apple’s senior management had described iOS 18 as “ambitious and compelling,” with “major new features and designs.”

In contrast, macOS will not receive a major design update until 2025 or 2026, as per Gurman’s insights. The platform’s last significant redesign was introduced with macOS Big Sur in 2020. Apple is ready to unveil iOS 18 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Many reports have already revealed the expected features that iOS 18 will bring. Some of the important features and changes are as follows.

Enhanced Siri: A revamped version of Siri that incorporates advanced large language model technology, akin to platforms like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, to deliver more intelligent responses and interactions.

AI Integration in Productivity Apps: Integration of AI functionalities into Apple's productivity suite, including Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, for tasks such as content summarization, automated content creation, and more efficient workflows.

Wellness Coaching: Introduction of an AI-powered wellness coaching feature integrated into Apple Health and Apple Watch, aimed at providing personalized health and wellness insights and recommendations.

