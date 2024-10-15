Exclusive Interview: Zeeshan Baig Discusses Huawei’s Revival in Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with Phoneworld, Huawei Pakistan’s Vice President of Sales, Zeeshan Baig, shared the company’s ambitious vision for its revival in the Pakistani market. Huawei is set to bring innovation and value to the Pakistani consumer by offering quality smartphones and expanding its rich IoT ecosystem.

Q&A with Zeeshan Baig (Vice President of Sales, Huawei Pakistan)

Q1. Huawei has been a strong player in the Pakistani market in the past. Can you share your vision and strategy for Huawei’s relaunch in Pakistan? What are the key challenges and opportunities you foresee?

Zeeshan Baig: Huawei’s vision for its relaunch in Pakistan centers around filling the gap for quality smartphones, complemented by our rich IoT ecosystem. We aim to continue offering the best value for money with our diverse range of products.

Challenges:

Competing with well-established local and international brands that have already secured significant market share.

Navigating fluctuating consumer purchasing power due to economic factors.

Rebuilding consumer trust through transparent communication and a focus on after-sales service.

Opportunities:

With increasing internet penetration, there is ample room for growth.

Pakistan’s large, tech-savvy youth population is eager for innovative products.

We see opportunities in education and healthcare to integrate our technology.

Our expertise in 5G infrastructure positions us to offer cutting-edge devices in this space.

Additionally, since Huawei develops its own software for smartphones and IoT devices, we are able to deliver the latest innovations, ensuring a rich user experience with broad compatibility across our ecosystem.

Q2. Considering Pakistan’s diverse consumer base, which market segments will Huawei focus on — budget, midrange, or flagship?

Zeeshan Baig: Huawei will focus primarily on the flagship and mid-range smartphone segments. By the end of this year, we plan to launch a new mid-range smartphone, and we will also open pre-bookings for the Huawei tri-fold phone Mate XT ULTIMATE.

Besides smartphones, we are focusing on wearables and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices, offering the best in experience, innovation, fashion, fitness, and health. We aim to deliver premium devices that highlight our technology leadership and innovation, appealing to a broad audience.

Q3. Why Huawei Wearable Devices are Successful in the Pakistani Market?

Zeeshan Baig: Huawei wearables have resonated strongly with Pakistani consumers. This is largely because of their long battery life, stylish designs, and accurate health and fitness monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and stress management.

Recently, we launched two new wearable products in Pakistan—the Huawei Watch FIT 3 and Huawei Band 9—both available through offline and online markets. These devices continue to set new standards for health monitoring, fashion, and innovation.

Q4. Huawei has developed its own Harmony OS. How does it compare to Android & iOS in terms of user experience and will it be able to make its separate position in the market

Zeeshan Baig: Harmony OS offers a seamless experience, particularly in integrating smart devices. Its unique features include

Better interconnectivity across various devices.

A focus on user experience with customizable interfaces.

Huawei “AppGallery” 3rd world’s largest application store. Currently, we have all the necessary smartphone applications for Pakistani consumers. we will continue essential apps integration for Pakistan.

While establishing its position in the market may take time, the growing ecosystem of Harmony OS-supported devices can attract users looking for alternatives.

We are planning to work closely with youth in Pakistan. Soon Huawei will organize many workshops and experience centers in major colleges & universities. which will help youth to experience our products. In addition, we aim to create opportunities for talented students to join Huawei in various capacities.

Q5. How is Huawei positioning itself to support the country’s 5G infrastructure, and what role do you see your devices playing in this evolution?

Zeeshan Baig: As a global leader in ICT, Huawei has played a pivotal role in the development of 5G infrastructure worldwide. All our upcoming devices will be 5G-ready, ensuring that they are aligned with the country’s digital roadmap. Moreover, our wide range of consumer networking devices, such as routers, mesh networks, and mobile broadband products, will help in 5G infrastructure development and enhance the user experience.

Q6. The Pakistani market is highly price-sensitive. How does Huawei plan to remain competitive, especially in the midrange and budget segments, where local and Chinese brands are offering affordable alternatives?

Zeeshan Baig: Huawei is committed to offering innovative and reliable products at competitive prices for Pakistani consumers. Our approach is to deliver the best value for money across several categories, including smartphones, smartwatches, audio devices, tablets, laptops, and networking equipment. To remain competitive, we will:

Offer feature-rich budget and midrange devices with strong performance and longevity.

Understand local needs and run promotions that appeal to consumers.

Strengthen partnerships with local retailers and improve after-sales support.

Engage with communities and develop loyalty programs to foster trust.

Q7. Are there any plans for Huawei to explore local manufacturing or increase investment in Pakistan?

Zeeshan Baig: While certain aspects remain trade secrets, I can share that we are actively exploring local manufacturing options to enhance our supply chain and reduce operational costs. Increasing investment in Pakistan is a key part of our long-term strategy. We aim to foster innovation, create job opportunities, and contribute to the local economy, ensuring Huawei remains a driving force in Pakistan’s tech landscape.

Q8. Who is the official distributor for Huawei in Pakistan?

Zeeshan Baig: Coretech is the official distributor for Huawei Pakistan. The company has a diversified experience in telecommunication products and procurement, making it an ideal choice for the distribution of Huawei’s products.

This interview highlights Huawei’s commitment to reviving its presence in Pakistan through innovation, a focus on consumer needs, and a strategy that aligns with the country’s growth in digital infrastructure and technology adoption.