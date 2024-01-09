The Indian Express reported that Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is now streaming on OTT platforms in Pakistan. Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the movie, announced its digital debut on Prime Video with a social media post that read, “Action Mode: Activated. Tiger 3 on Prime Video.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 hit screens during Diwali 2023, marking the fifth instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, succeeding Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Salman Khan also shared the news on social media, affirming, “Locked, loaded and ready! Tiger is coming.”

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ Debuts on OTT Platforms in Pakistan

Also Check: 20 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in 2023

The storyline revolves around Tiger (Khan), his partner Zoya (Kaif), and the antagonist, Aatish Rehman (Hashmi). The film includes a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, reprising his role as Pathaan. Tiger 3 earned INR 3.39 billion in India and INR 4.64 billion globally.

Despite a robust start during the holiday season, mixed reviews and the 2023 ICC World Cup impacted its prospects of crossing the INR 5 billion global mark. Nevertheless, it became director Maneesh Sharma and Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing film and Katrina Kaif’s second-highest grosser worldwide. According to Sacnilk, it ranked as the fourth highest-grossing film for Salman Khan globally.

Salman Khan expressed gratitude to his fans for the massive success of Tiger 3, stating, “It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters, Prem and Tiger, have entertained people so much on Diwali! As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema, and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

While Tiger and Zoya make a valiant comeback to protect their nation, not everyone shares the enthusiasm for the film. Indian actor and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, previously criticized Tiger 3 for placing Pakistan at the core of its plot. He took to X social media platform to voice his disapproval, targeting producer Aditya Chopra, stating, “Dear Adi Chopra, if you wanted to make a film about politics and the situation of Pakistan, then you could have made a Pakistani film, not a Hindi film.”

See Also: 10 Best Free Android HD Movie Apps For Hassle Free Stream