Yes, it is true. Twitter source code leaked online. The New York Times reported that parts of the platform’s source code have been leaked online, which could leave the platform more vulnerable to both hackers and competitors. Upon discovery of the leaked code data, Twitter immediately sought its removal and vowed legal action against the culprit.

Exclusive: Twitter Source Code Leaked Online

As per NYT:

“Twitter moved on Friday to have the leaked code taken down by sending a copyright infringement notice to GitHub, an online collaboration platform for software developers where the code was posted, according to the filing. GitHub complied and took down the code that day. It was unclear how long the leaked code had been online, but it appeared to have been public for at least several months.”

The main threat of source code leaks is that it provides hackers with a map of potential vulnerabilities. Possibly, we could get more cyber attacks on Twitter in future. Not only this but the competitors can build a Twitter-like platform.

The news comes shortly after Elon himself revealed that the app is now worth less than half of the $44 billion he paid for it in September last year.

Twitter’s now seeking a court order that would force GitHub to reveal the identity of the person who shared the source code. The company is also wanting to know any GitHub users who downloaded it.

