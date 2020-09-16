In this era of technological interventions and competition, when all smartphone brands are competing with each other by introducing some great devices with high-end features, Qmobile has come up with another poor marketing strategy. Instead of investing money and time to manufacture quality devices that comes at par with international brands, Qmobile is offering luxury trips of Dubai and Turkey to their dealers. Expensive trips to promote low Quality Qmobile Devices may back fire- Islamabad Retail Market.

As per the announcement, Qmobile will offer a luxury trip of Dubai to distributors who will purchase 200 devices of 3G series whereas on buying 200 units of 4G series, distributors will be able to enjoy luxury trips to Turkey. The 3G series Qmobile devices include i8i(2019), i6i(2020), i7i(2020), and i10 (2020). On the other hand, the 4G set includes QMobile LT950, Rocket, Rocket Prolite, and many more.

When other companies are investing hard to provide customers with a great experiences by launching great devices, Qmobile, instead of focusing on product quality is using new tactics to sell their devices. It is not the first time, Qmobile has devised such a marketing strategy; usually, the company hires expensive actors to perform in their advert. Just recently we witnessed Esra Bilgic in Qmobile View Max Pro advert. However, this cheap way of attracting shopkeepers to buy devices is something we have never come across before.

The company had entered the Pakistani market intending to provide cost-effective devices to citizens. People had also welcomed the brand wholeheartedly, with the spirit of promoting Pakistani brands. However, Qmobile kept on manufacturing low-quality devices and later on was caught in the smuggling case.

Sadly, we being Pakistanis, want to promote our local brand to flourish not even in our country but throughout the globe, however, with such tactics, Qmobile will not be able to force people to opt for its brand. The only way Qmobile can excel in the smartphone market is by improving the quality of devices.

