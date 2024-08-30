Experience Apple RCS Messaging with iOS 18 Beta: Here’s How To Enable?

Apple released the fifth public beta for iOS 18 on August 20, providing us with a glimpse of exciting new features coming to iPhones this fall. Among the highlights of this beta are noteworthy updates to the Messages app, including the highly anticipated support for Apple RCS messaging.

Apple RCS Messaging in iOS 18

One of the notable features of iOS 18 is the RCS messaging integration, which the silicon giant briefly touched on during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This update is set to improve the messaging experience between iPhone and Android users. RCS comes with several benefits:

Typing Indicators and Read Receipts : Just like in iMessage, you’ll now be able to see when someone is typing or when your message has been delivered.

: Just like in iMessage, you’ll now be able to see when someone is typing or when your message has been delivered. High-Quality Media: RCS ensures that videos and photos retain their quality when sent across different devices.

How to Check and Enable RCS Messaging?

If you want to try out RCS messaging on your iPhone, make sure your carrier supports it and then enable it.

Check Carrier Support: Open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Tap About .

. Tap Carrier. You’ll see an IMS Status indicating if your iPhone has RCS support (e.g., Voice, SMS & RCS). Enable RCS Messaging: Open Settings .

. Scroll down and tap Apps .

. Tap Messages .

. Toggle the switch next to RCS Messaging under Text Messaging.

If RCS messaging doesn’t work despite following these steps and ensuring your carrier supports it, try restarting your handset. Some features may be buggy or incomplete as iOS 18 is still in beta phase. Apple will likely roll out more betas before the official launch. After that, all these issues will be resolved.

iOS 18 is anticipated to be officially released this fall. The beta version offers a preview of all the improvements coming to your iPhone. We advise you to download the beta on a secondary device to avoid potential issues on your primary phone. Keep an eye out for the latest updates and stay tuned for more features as Apple finalizes iOS 18.

Check Out: Google’s New Android Webpage Hints At Apple RCS Launch For This Fall – PhoneWorld