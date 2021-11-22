Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro

Many times, we see fantastic images with an incredible scenic view and assume they were taken with a professional camera. However, in today’s world, you can wave goodbye to your professional camera because you can obtain top-notch photography right in the palm of your hand with a smartphone. Don’t believe it yet? The all-new vivo X70 Pro together with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, is here to deliver the greatest camera innovation technology to its customers, while keeping in mind the lifestyles of young, tech-savvy consumers.

The X70 Pro comes with ZEISS T* Coating that significantly enhances the transmission rate of visible light and improves image quality helping to avoid negative effects such as ghosting and stray light, giving picturesque and clearer imagery in low-light environments.

Moreover, it enables Professional Video Shooting, Super Portrait and 60X hyper zoom. vivo has also strengthened several height reduction techniques and designs with the X70 Pro in order to miniaturize the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and the Gimbal Camera System. Additionally, it has improved the Gimbal Camera System’s stabilization capabilities, eliminating motion blur and providing greater performance in low-light conditions.

Now, let us look at some of the features and some incredible pictures clicked by the X70 Pro:

Real-time Extreme Night Vision: The camera does not always do justice to what we see at night, but with the X70 Pro, vivo has ensured a brighter preview, ensuring that what you see is exactly what you get, making it an outstanding feature to look out for.

vivo X70 Pro: Real-time Extreme Night Vision Real-Time Extreme Night Vision (on)

Super Night Video: This feature allows video shooting even on the darkest evenings, since it enhances the brightness and reduces the noise in video effect under insufficient lighting.

Before the Super Night Video After the Super Night Video

Pure Night View: With the hardware capabilities of the ZEISS T* coating in X70 Pro, consumers can now shoot purer night scenes, removing stray light, glare, and light “pollution” to restore the original colors of night scenes.

VIS 5-axis Ultra Stable Video : Whether you’re running or cycling, this feature helps in experiencing a whole new level of stability that keeps up with your active life. This breakthrough innovation improves the equivalent stabilization angle while capturing faraway subjects and stabilizes frame size by cropping and shrinking (keeping the original frame size wider).

: Whether you’re running or cycling, this feature helps in experiencing a whole new level of stability that keeps up with your active life. This breakthrough innovation improves the equivalent stabilization angle while capturing faraway subjects and stabilizes frame size by cropping and shrinking (keeping the original frame size wider). Pro Cinematic Mode : It can maximize the control and adjustment of various video parameters in order to shoot professional videos with more controllability and fulfil the needs of all sorts of video shoots.

: It can maximize the control and adjustment of various video parameters in order to shoot professional videos with more controllability and fulfil the needs of all sorts of video shoots. ZEISS Style Portrait: In addition to the Biotar Portrait Style’s legendary swirly bokeh, vivo worked with ZEISS to bring more fun and classic features of additional three legendary ZEISS lenses in one gadget, including Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar.

60X hyper zoom: The X70 Pro presents the 8MP Periscope Camera that uses the zooming algorithm to reach 60X Hyper Zoom to allow shots from a distance while maintaining the quality of the resultant image.

Overall, the vivo X70 Pro is revolutionizing photography, and it is a must-have for any photography enthusiast. With only one click, you can instantly capture amazing memories!