Experiencing Top 5 Games on vivo X80

The mobile gaming industry has been on a constant rise since its early days. Smartphones have become more affordable and the industry has overtaken PC and console as the biggest gaming category. Games ventured from board games and moved to PC games and now mobile games within a very short span of time. One of the popular games: snakes and ladders had been enjoyed by family members of all age groups can now be played on the phone with other members in a multiple-player mode.

This trend started in the 1990s with Nokia’s hugely successful game, Snake, which came as an embedded addition in the phone itself. This game single-handedly gave rise to a generation who were playing games on their smartphones to pass time. Today, over three billion people have smartphones and over two billion of them play games on those phones.

The evolution of smartphones has made many things possible, and the smartphone gaming industry has always taken advantage of this to rise hand in hand. vivo, a leading smartphone brand, is no different. It has maintained its stream of constant innovation and technology. To improve users’ lifestyles at its core, vivo smartphones offer best-in-class features to enhance performance and offer an unparalleled gaming experience. At its helm, the latest X Series smartphone, the X80 is one of the leading smartphones of its generation that offers optimum specifications for any game that users want to enjoy.

Let’s look at the top 5 games that people in Pakistan love, and how they match up with the latest X80.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG is a battle royale where you start with nothing and have to scavenge and collect weapons and equipment. The game is ultimately a battle to the last player standing, with 100 players on an 8 x 8 km island – although there are smaller maps and different game modes. The game provides the same gameplay elements as the PC and Xbox game, but uses on-screen controls. Talking about running this game on the X80, the device offers maximum optimization due to its powerful processor, MediaTek Dimensity 9000. It paves the way both, for a smooth basic experience and impressive peak performance. Streaming videos, playing games or multitasking – executing daily tasks is a piece of cake.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a free-to-play MMORPG that was developed by Netmarble, a renowned South Korean mobile game developer. The game is an open-world MMO-Esque stylized RPG with the Ni no Kuni video game franchise at the heart of it. Players can experience breath-taking graphics rendered on the Unreal Engine 4 which produces some amazing animations and vivid color patterns. The game is launched as a free-to-play title on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Ni no Kuni is a beautiful game that heavily relies on smartphone graphic capabilities. The X80 offers an edge in this department to its users due to the vivo V1+ Chipset that is designed to bring imaging, display and game graphics on smartphones to new heights.

Yalla Ludo

Yalla Ludo is a board game brought to life on your smartphone. It is a game with voice chat, allowing players to play Ludo or Domino with friends online. It offers real-time voice chat talk with players at any time allowing players to meet new friends and enjoy the game together. With the X80’s 4500mAh Battery and 80W FlashCharge, users can play this game whenever and wherever. The long-lasting battery offers long running hours without interruption in the gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire certainly requires no introduction; it’s one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in existence, surpassing the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, and other games in the genre. Free Fire has over 60 million user reviews, as well as over 500 million downloads on the Play Store, which is no small feat indeed. It is yet again a heavy game that relies on the smartphone to play at its best. Each game of Garena Free Fire can be 15-25 minutes long, which is no problem when it comes to X80 and its long-lasting battery. Furthermore, the Ultra Large Liquid Cooling Vapor Chamber keeps the phone cool and the frame rate stable, so you don’t falter in the heat of the battlefield.

Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 offers the players the ability to immerse themselves in Netmarble’s cinematic RPG with epic world-building, team battle sequences and an array of customizable characters. Seven Knights 2 is a high fantasy action-adventure game, continuing the story from the original Seven Knights. Seven Knights 2 free-to-play gaming options allow players of all skill levels to be successful and find something enjoyable. On the X80, this visually appealing world becomes even more stunning and captivating which will take the player’s breath away. The 120Hz E5 Ultra Vision Screen offered by the X80 offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz and FHD+ resolution that further enhances the display to offer fluid and stunning visuals.

The X80 is a true masterpiece that brings out the best of everything. X80 offers gaming thrill like never before with a flagship processor providing ferocious power, plus a vivo V1+ Chipset that supports Game Frame Interpolation. The new AI Gaming Super Resolution feature offers tailored and scenario-based optimizations for games. With up to 90Hz of frame interpolation, the frame rates can stay stable for a longer period while power consumption is kept low. The X-Axis Linear Motor and Dual Stereo Speaker enhance the immersive gaming experience with a combination of strong vibrations and powerful sound. X80 offers the best gaming experience on the go. Come and experience the larger-than-life gameplay yourself!

