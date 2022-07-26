Experiments are successfully reversing aging in rats- Humans can follow

Science is the knowledge of nature that makes our lives simpler and easy. Through science, mankind has reached great advances that startle us on daily basis. Before the science age, no one had thought of getting such a refined and quality life. A team of scientists was carrying out experiments on mice for a long time and they made the impossible conceivable through their shared and tireless efforts. Their determination and fortitude have proved to be fruitful as they have successfully reversing aging in rats. There is no doubt that soon humans will be the next one on the scientist experiment list and it would become easy to reverse the age and prevent deterioration that occurs because of old age. Even the damaged cells could be rectified and reserved back to their original condition.

Advertisement

Reversing aging in rats

Scientists headed by Harvard biologist Dr. David Sinclair have managed to test the cells in mice. They changed the mice cells by repairing the damaged retina in them and bringing the cells to the previous versions themselves. They used essential proteins that help change the adult cell into an adult cell and their head called the “change permanent reset” which means that the change that will occur after the transformation test will be permanent and the cells will not revert back to aging and deterioration. The whole experiment and the idea of stopping aging can be applied to humans to get their young age back and also the other effects which are associated with it. Dr. David Sinclair told the media:

“As far as we can tell, and we think it may be a universal process that could be applied across the body to reset our age.”

Let’s see how things and events will take shape in the future. These scientists will also start experiments on humans or the species which are near to them in their biology. If these experiments turn out to be successful, they will bring a great revolution to mankind. The medical sciences will also be able to cure and reverse back the age-related diseases and symptoms in humans which will make the world a better and healthy place to live in.

Also Read: Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventions