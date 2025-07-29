Experts Reveal Major Barriers Hindering Pakistan’s Digital & Cashless Economy Vision

Pakistan’s transition toward a digital and cashless economy faces several structural and policy-related hurdles, experts and government officials have revealed. In background discussions, officials and sector experts pointed to a lack of infrastructure, affordability issues, weak legislation, and growing cybersecurity threats as key barriers.

Parvez Iftikhar, an international consultant on ICT policy and regulation, said that many rural and underserved areas still lack stable internet, electricity, and mobile connectivity. “Without these basic enablers, digital payments cannot function,” he noted.

He added that affordability remains a major concern. The high cost of smartphones, mobile data, and digital devices keeps low-income groups out of the digital ecosystem. Small merchants also lack access to point-of-sale (POS) machines, further slowing adoption.

Legal clarity is also missing. “Although QR code-based payments and other mandates are being promoted, enforcement and regulatory compliance still need work,” Iftikhar said. He also flagged weak trust, limited awareness, and concerns over data privacy as further bottlenecks.

The Ministry of IT is working on a long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill, which aims to regulate data usage and protect individual privacy. However, final legislation is still pending.

Officials say public perception also poses a hurdle. Many people still see cash as more secure. Concerns over fraud, digital skills, and tax implications discourage both consumers and merchants.

Fraud incidents involving BISP beneficiaries have also caused trust issues, highlighting the need for stronger legislation and awareness campaigns.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, echoed similar concerns. “Low smartphone penetration, gender gaps, and deep-rooted cash habits are still major challenges,” he said. He stressed the importance of financial literacy and coordinated execution of government plans.

A McKinsey report claimed that improving digital financial services alone could boost Pakistan’s GDP by $36 billion and generate 4 million jobs. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) also noted some progress in digital service delivery but pointed out that Pakistan still lags behind regional peers.

High and inconsistent taxes on the digital sector further discourage private investment. Pakistan ranks 136th on the UN’s 2024 E-Government Development Index, underlining the need for improved infrastructure, skills development, and governance.

Also read:

ADB Prioritizes Digitalization in New $800 Million Reform Program for Pakistan