Recently, a number of European experts told that they would soon launch technology for mobile phones to help trace people who had come in contact with those suffering from COVID-19. This way they are assisting the health authorities to act swiftly to stop the spread of the pandemic. The European Initiative is called the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT).

Experts from Europe to initiate PEPP-PT

This initiative includes collecting data via smartphones to show who a person with the pandemic had come in close proximity with so that those people at risk of getting infected could then be contacted. It is a very good and practical initiative. The initiative provides us ability to track down those at risk of getting infection more accurately. It could benefit us in a way that it could help avoid having to ‘lockdown’ whole cities, with the resulting hugely devastating economic impact.

The initiative PEPP-PT brings together more than 120 researchers from eight states. The primary aim is to issue a licensed technology platform by April 7, which is the basis for contact-tracing applications, with the roll-out of the first apps a week after that.

Hans-Christian Boos, founder of German technology firm Arago and a member of the German government’s digital advisory council said: “You are talking about a very short space of time,”. Hans is a prime mover behind the struggle gathering more than 120 researchers from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

check out? 15 Best Custom ROMs for Android in 2020

The epidemiologists told that contact tracing will become an essential weapon in containing upcoming flare-ups in Covid-19, once national lockdowns slow the fast spread of the virus.

The virus can be passed on by people with no symptoms, putting a premium on warning those at risk of infection swiftly after an individual test positive, while the technology can be utilized to avoid the sweeping national measures to stop the spread.