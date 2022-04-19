Exploding Kittens: Netflix to release animated series and mobile game

Netflix today announced that, as part of its ongoing investment in growing its mobile gaming business, it will debut a mobile game alongside a TV series from the same property for the first time. The game and show will be modelled on the well-known card game Exploding Kittens. The mobile game, along with two new cards for players, will be released in May exclusively for Netflix users. Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are producing the TV show, which will premiere in 2023.

Mike Moon, Netflix’s Head of Adult Animation, remarked, “The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix. We couldn’t think of a better game to create a world on than Exploding Kittens. It will be one of the century’s most imaginative, iconic, and unique games”.

The narrative follows the eternal conflict between paradise and hellfire, which occurs when both God and Satan are transported off Earth in a variety of thick house felines.

According to Netflix, Exploding Kittens — The Game will keep the original card game’s iconic mechanics, in which players pull cards in order to dodge the Exploding Kitten. There will be single-player and multiplayer options available. Two new, exclusive cards have been added to the mobile version: Radar, which displays the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck. According to Netflix, future cards and game mechanics will be themed to the animated series.