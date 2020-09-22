Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One

Telenor Brings such an amazing offer that allows you to explore more online and make long calls to your loved ones. To get the leisure time, activate Telenor Weekly Internet All In One.

Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One

Internet 1500 MB

Onnet 1000

Offnet 50 Min

Dial *345*75#

If you are looking for such an amazing internet offer as Telenor subscribers, then activate the offer without wasting your time.