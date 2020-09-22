Explore More with Telenor Weekly Internet All In One
Telenor Brings such an amazing offer that allows you to explore more online and make long calls to your loved ones. To get the leisure time, activate Telenor Weekly Internet All In One.
Internet 1500 MB
Onnet 1000
Offnet 50 Min
Dial *345*75#
If you are looking for such an amazing internet offer as Telenor subscribers, then activate the offer without wasting your time.
Offer Eligibility:
Offer can be subscribed by all prepaid packages
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions
- No call setup charges will be applied.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time
- Valid for all prepaid users
FAQS:
Yes, the offer can also be activated through the website.
The offer can be subscribed multiple times. Upon re-subscription, additional MBs and extra free balance will be added to the existing values.
You can use any/all offers with this offer except djuice Any Network Offer (*345*140#).
You can dial *345*33# to migrate to djuice free of cost. After coming on to djuice, you can avail the offer by simply dialling *345*75#.
*345*75#
Source: Telenor
