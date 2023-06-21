Explore the Benefits of this New Chrome Incognito Feature

After a recent update in Google Chrome functionality, users can now take screenshots even in incognito mode. Though, the incognito mode won’t still appear in the ‘Recents.’ We all know that screenshots provide a lot of conveniences, especially in remembering something for later use. They can also be used as a means of sending information.

In this regard, tech expert Mishal Rehman in a tweet, said,

Chrome for Android is preparing to let you take screenshots of incognito tabs. A new Chrome flag called “Improved Incognito Screenshots” has been added that “enable[s] Incognito screenshots on Android except while the user is on [the] recent screen.

Pre-update screenshots in Google Incognito

Before this update, users weren’t able to capture a screenshot in incognito mode of Google but now it seems Google is taking steps to become more screenshot-friendly. Previously, when you took a screenshot in Incognito, you get a full blank black screen. However, it was possible to get past that with the chrome://flags/#incognito-screenshot, activating this flag also makes the preview of the Incognito tab visible in your smartphone’s ‘Recent’ tab.

With this new update, you will easily be able to manually capture screenshots in Incognito mode but it still won’t appear on a screen as you scroll through your recent apps.

