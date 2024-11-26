Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is a next-generation octa-core processor designed to redefine entry-level smartphone performance. Built on Samsung’s advanced 4nm process, this chipset strikes a balance between power efficiency and performance, making it a standout choice for budget-friendly devices. Notably, it also introduces 5G connectivity to entry-level smartphones, a move aimed at making high-speed internet accessible to more users. The first device featuring this chipset is the Redmi A4 5G. Let’s take a closer look at the specs and performance of the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, which were evaluated through various benchmarks like AnTuTu, Geekbench, PCMark, and Burnout tests.

Exploring Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: Specs and Benchmark Performance

Performance Benchmarks

1. AnTuTu Score

The AnTuTu benchmark evaluates overall system performance, breaking down scores into CPU, GPU, memory, and user experience (UX) categories.

Category Score Overall 3,81,047 CPU 1,24,211 GPU 42,319 Memory 1,12,546 UX 1,01,971

These scores showcase the chipset’s well-rounded performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, moderate gaming, and efficient memory management.

2. Geekbench Score

Geekbench measures CPU performance in simulated real-world tasks. The results from the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 are as follows:

Test Score Single-Core 840 Multi-Core 1,963

These scores highlight adequate processing power for everyday tasks like browsing, media playback, and lightweight app usage.

3. PCMark Score

PCMark simulates office app scenarios to test performance and battery life. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 performs as follows:

Test Score PCMark Performance 8,609 PCMark Battery Test 16 hours 28 minutes

The extended battery life score indicates the processor’s efficiency, ideal for users seeking all-day reliability.

4. Burnout Score

The Burnout benchmark evaluates the chipset’s stability under heavy workloads, such as gaming or prolonged high-intensity tasks.

Metric Result Performance under throttling 53.1%

For an entry-level chipset, retaining over 50% performance under throttling is acceptable, suggesting decent stability during demanding scenarios.

Specifications

Category Details Process Node 4nm Manufacturer Samsung CPU Configuration 2x Cortex-A78 (2GHz) + 6x Cortex-A55 (1.8GHz) GPU Adreno Instruction Set ARMv8.2-A CPU Bit 64-bit

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in Context

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is built to cater to the growing demand for affordable 5G-enabled devices. Its combination of efficient cores (Cortex-A55) and performance cores (Cortex-A78) ensures a balance between everyday usability and the ability to handle moderately intensive tasks. Moreover, the chipset’s battery optimization and robust benchmark performance make it a practical choice for users in emerging markets.

The collaboration with Redmi for the first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 device, the Redmi A4 5G, signifies Qualcomm’s commitment to democratizing technology. As manufacturers optimize software and hardware integrations, this chipset will surely offer a seamless 5G experience at an affordable price.

With its solid specifications and performance benchmarks, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones, making it a game-changer in the budget segment.

