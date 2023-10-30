India’s involvement in covert propaganda campaigns targeting Pakistan is not a new development. Over the years, there have been instances of India engaging in information warfare to shape international perceptions and undermine Pakistan’s image. These efforts have included disseminating misleading narratives, manipulating social media trends, and attempting to delegitimize Pakistan’s actions on various fronts. Such propaganda campaigns have often been linked to India’s intelligence agencies, such as RAW, and have raised concerns about the use of disinformation as a tool in regional geopolitics. Recently, a similar shot of India and Afghanistan propaganda has been uncovered. This campaign, primarily conducted through the social media account ‘Al Mursad,’ is focused on tarnishing Pakistan’s global reputation by disseminating false narratives.

India Allocated a Consistent 2 Million Afghani Rupees to Fund ‘Al Mursad’

This anonymous social media account played a pivotal role in this covert operation, with the primary objective of creating a negative global perception of Pakistan. While the exact origins of ‘Al Mursad’ remain concealed, inside sources have disclosed that it receives financial support from India’s intelligence agency, RAW. Reports suggest a consistent allocation of 2 million Afghani rupees from the Indian government to sustain the activities of ‘Al Mursad.’

This social media entity publishes content in multiple languages, including Urdu, Pashto, Arabic, and English, with the intention of reaching a broad and diverse audience. It has been employing a wide range of strategies to manipulate public perception, such as fabricating stories and exploiting social media to influence trending topics.

The most recent mission undertaken by ‘Al Mursad’ seeks to garner international sympathy by attempting to discredit Pakistan’s decision to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants. Sources indicate a collaboration between Afghanistan and ‘Al Mursad’ in creating negative content to spread inaccurate narratives about Pakistan.

This propaganda campaign goes beyond content creation; it also engages with social media celebrities to endorse these misleading narratives, adding an element of credibility to the misinformation and potentially swaying public opinion.

In response, Pakistan has called for a comprehensive investigation into these allegations, urging the international community to act against those responsible for this deceitful propaganda campaign.

