Exposing Spam Websites: How “8171 Check Online CNIC” Portals Are Misleading BISP Ehsaas Beneficiaries

In Pakistan, millions of families rely on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsaas Program to receive crucial financial aid, particularly through the 8171 SMS service. But now, a dangerous trend has emerged online: fake websites exploiting the high search volume for the keyword “8171 Check Online CNIC” to lure users into sharing personal details and showing fabricated eligibility results. One notable example is the site cmp-punjab.com.pk, which presents itself as a BISP PMT (Proxy Means Test) score checker. However, investigations reveal it is fake, unauthorized, and misleading.

The website cmp-punjab.com.pk claims to allow users to check their BISP PMT score by simply entering their 13-digit ID online. Upon testing, it consistently generates unnaturally low PMT scores (such as below 6), labeling users as “highest priority” for immediate support,regardless of their actual eligibility status.

The aforementioned results include the CNICs of individuals with a good monthly income who are not eligible.

Similarly, 8171ehsaasprogramme.com.pk is operating a fake registration portal that requests sensitive details, including name, national ID number, mobile number, and even inquires about the amount of money the user requires. The form mimics an official government process but has no connection to BISP or Ehsaas.

Important:

According to a BISP official, there is no online portal for checking PMT scores or eligibility status. The only approved method is via SMS to 8171 or through official BISP verification teams.

Why Are Fake “8171 Check Online CNIC” Portals a Problem?

These fake portals create several layers of risk:

They provide misleading eligibility results, giving people false hope that they qualify for aid when they may not.

Entering sensitive ID details into these unverified sites can expose users to identity theft, fraud, or data misuse.

Low-income families desperate for aid may believe they have “completed” registration through these fake portals, delaying their access to genuine government support.

These scam sites damage the credibility of real government programs, making it harder for people to distinguish between legitimate services and fraud.

Official BISP Channels

Here’s how citizens can safely check their eligibility or payment status:

Eligibility Check:

Send your 13-digit ID number (without spaces or dashes) via SMS to 8171.

No Online PMT Score Checkers:

There is no government-approved online platform for checking PMT scores directly.

Why Are These Spam Sites Ranking on Google?

Keywords like “8171 Check Online CNIC”, “8171 payment status check”, and “BISP portal update” have extremely high search volumes. Scammers and opportunistic site owners are targeting these terms to drive traffic to their pages, monetize ads, or collect personal data.

These fake sites often:

Mimic official government language and design.

Display fake success messages to every user.

Appear high in search rankings due to aggressive SEO.

How to Protect Yourself?

Stick to Official Sources

Use only the SMS 8171 service or visit the official BISP website.

Avoid Entering ID Details Online

Never provide sensitive information on third-party sites claiming to offer BISP services.

Educate Your Community

Let family, friends, and neighbors know that “8171 Check Online CNIC” websites are fake and not recognized by the government.

Report Suspicious Sites

If you come across a suspicious website, report it to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or relevant cybercrime authorities.

Final Word

The rise of fake websites around the 8171 Check Online CNIC keyword is a serious public concern. These portals exploit public confusion and economic desperation, spreading misinformation and exposing users to privacy risks.

BISP and Ehsaas beneficiaries should remember that the only official way to check eligibility is via SMS to 8171 or through official government communication channels. No third-party website is authorized to determine eligibility or display PMT scores.

For authentic updates, visit the official BISP website or follow government advisories. Avoid shortcuts, protect your data, and help spread awareness to stop the spread of these scams.