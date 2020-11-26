How to Extract and Copy Text From an Image on Android?

There are instances when you need a text from a picture to make a document or a pdf file. Or you are in the middle of making any assignment from the picture of notes and you are getting late and want the whole text to be copied but you are not yet aware of the technique to extract text from an image. As it gets very tiring if you start jotting down everything from an image. But you don’t need to worry anymore, because, in this blog, I am going to tell you how to extract and copy text from an image on Android devices.

However, there are no built-in apps in Android devices to perform this task but there are a number of optical character recognition (OCR) apps available on the Google Play store to perform this task. But I am going to use Google’s own app (Google Keep) for extracting text from an image.

Here is the following guide:

First, visit google play store and search for Google Keep as shown in the image.

After finding Google Keep, now install the app.

Now after installation, you can launch the app.

After launching the app, you will see the app interface. At the bottom, you would see a large + at the bottom right.

By clicking on it, a new note will appear asking for title and note as shown in the image. Now there is a small + icon at the bottom left.

When you click on the sign, it will ask you to take a new photo or add an image from the gallery. So I am going to choose an image from the gallery.

Now after selecting the image as shown in the image, click on the three dots at the top right corner and tap on grab image text.

After a few moments, the text will be extracted from the image and will be copied to notes.

