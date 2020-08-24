Extreme Commerce works as the most generous community of its kind in Pakistan, with nearly 93% of its students being trained totally free of cost. Extreme Commerce links Pakistani citizens with international e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Extreme Commerce Rolls out Program to Achieve ‘Billion Dollar Pakistan’ Project

The premier and founder of Extreme Commerce, Sunny Ali wants Pakistanis to invest in Amazon FBA. Extreme Commerce revealed its ‘Billion Dollar Pakistan’ vision for Pakistanis which intends to connect indigenous Pakistanis and foreign ones through international e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, and domestic platforms such as Daraz.

Sunny Ali while elaborating his vision said:

We want to enable Pakistanis to at least making $1,000 per month which according to him is the correct minimum wage that Pakistanis need to survive and improve not just their lifestyles but do something for their nation as well. My ideology is simple if I have an empty stomach how can I even think of doing good for others? We need to eradicate this problem and take Pakistanis to self-sufficiency.

The company plans to invest more than $1 billion into the domestic economy through online sales and service. Approximately 63% of Pakistan’s population is currently under the age of thirty and the total unemployment figure is estimated to reach a staggering 6.65 million during the fiscal year 2020-21.

Therefore, this is the ideal opportunity for Pakistan to aid its youth with skills that will be needed to serve this rising global demand for e-commerce, Extreme Commerce is also offering financial assistance to the deserving individuals. Contemporarily, 13,000 VBC students have a complete free of cost access to the platform.

