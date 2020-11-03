Exynos 1080 chip by Samsung is worth the wait for A series

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Nov 3, 2020
The next big wave of Galaxy phones from Samsung is quite a while off, but that doesn’t stop the business from stirring up hype-even for the chips that will power those phones. Reports are that Samsung will tease for its Exynos 1080 chip on November 12.  Besides the built-in 5G (already present in the 980), there’s very few detail in the teaser about the chip, but Samsung has already provided a few hints as to what to expect. 

Recently, the company announced to the sources that the Exynos 1080 will be a true sequel to the 980 using newer Cortex-A78 CPU cores and graphics from Mali-G78. In other words, this is not intended for flagship phones such as the Galaxy S, but it will boost performance for mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A series. 

Samsung Exynos 1080 teaser (large)

This may be the most significant chip from Samsung for the next year. While, amid the pandemic, the company’s mobile earnings have risen, it still faces a market where economic turmoil will affect how much consumers are able to pay. In other words, users would be more likely than a flagship smartphone using the Exynos 990’s replacement to purchase a mid-range handset (and hence the Exynos 1080 chip). It makes sense, in that context, to create buzz for a chip that would be relatively commonplace. 

