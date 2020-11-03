Exynos 1080 chip by Samsung is worth the wait for A series





The next big wave of Galaxy phones from Samsung is quite a while off, but that doesn’t stop the business from stirring up hype-even for the chips that will power those phones. Reports are that Samsung will tease for its Exynos 1080 chip on November 12. Besides the built-in 5G (already present in the 980), there’s very few detail in the teaser about the chip, but Samsung has already provided a few hints as to what to expect.

Recently, the company announced to the sources that the Exynos 1080 will be a true sequel to the 980 using newer Cortex-A78 CPU cores and graphics from Mali-G78. In other words, this is not intended for flagship phones such as the Galaxy S, but it will boost performance for mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A series.

This may be the most significant chip from Samsung for the next year. While, amid the pandemic, the company’s mobile earnings have risen, it still faces a market where economic turmoil will affect how much consumers are able to pay. In other words, users would be more likely than a flagship smartphone using the Exynos 990’s replacement to purchase a mid-range handset (and hence the Exynos 1080 chip). It makes sense, in that context, to create buzz for a chip that would be relatively commonplace.