Exynos 1580 (Galaxy A56) vs Dimensity 8400 (vivo Y300 GT) – Who’s the Winner?

Samsung and MediaTek are once again locked in a fierce competition, this time in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Their latest offerings, the Exynos 1580, powering the Galaxy A56, and the Dimensity 8400, featured in the vivo Y300 GT, are built on cutting-edge 4nm processes and aim to deliver flagship-like performance at a more accessible price point. While both chipsets are designed with efficiency and AI enhancements in mind, the gap in benchmark results, real-world performance, and hardware specifications makes this battle more one-sided than initially expected. The competition is not only about raw numbers but also about how these processors enhance user experience across gaming, multitasking, photography, and connectivity. So, which one truly leads the race in 2025?

AnTuTu 10—Dimensity 8400 Pulls Ahead

Chipset Overall Score CPU Score GPU Score Memory UX Score Dimensity 8400 1,630,419 402,858 602,424 277,842 347,295 Exynos 1580 896,368 230,472 314,081 159,428 192,387

The Dimensity 8400 posts an impressive 82% higher total score compared to the Exynos 1580. It leads in every category, ranging from CPU and GPU to memory speed and user experience, showcasing a superior blend of raw power and efficiency.

GeekBench 6—Raw CPU Power Comparison

Chipset Single-Core Multi-Core Dimensity 8400 1571 6033 Exynos 1580 1360 3893

Dimensity 8400 once again takes the lead, with higher single-core and especially multi-core scores. The performance boost is evident in demanding tasks like rendering, exporting, and background app processing.

Real-World Tests—From Compression to Ray Tracing

Test Category Dimensity 8400 Exynos 1580 Image Compression 110.9 MB/s 88.8 MB/s Photo Editing 53.3 images/s 35 images/s PDF Rendering 171.6 pages/s 136.7 pages/s Background Blur (AI) 22.5 images/s 14.2 images/s Ray Tracing 6.99 MP/s 4.96 MP/s

Users encounter daily workloads, from editing photos to rendering PDFs and using AI filters, and the Dimensity 8400 delivers consistently faster results. Even in ray tracing, which is crucial for gaming and AR tasks, MediaTek’s chip has the upper hand.

GPU & Compute Power

Chipset Compute Score Dimensity 8400 12,817 Exynos 1580 6,934

The Mali-G720 MP7 GPU in the Dimensity 8400 offers vastly better graphics performance than the Exynos 1580’s Xclipse 540 GPU. Despite Samsung leveraging AMD’s RDNA3 architecture, it doesn’t translate into real-world superiority, especially in gaming.

Architecture and Memory Differences

Feature Dimensity 8400 Exynos 1580 Big Core 1x Cortex-A725 @ 3.25GHz 1x Cortex-A720 @ 2.9GHz Cluster Configuration 1+3+4 (A725+A725+A520) 1+3+4 (A720+A720+A520) Instruction Set ARMv9.2-A ARMv9-A GPU Mali-G720 MP7 @ 1300 MHz Xclipse 540 (AMD RDNA3) RAM LPDDR5X @ 4266 MHz LPDDR5 @ 3200 MHz Storage UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Cache 6MB L3 Cache 6MB L3 Cache

Dimensity 8400 uses faster RAM, storage, and cores with a more modern instruction set. These improvements add up, especially in multitasking and read/write performance.

Connectivity and Multimedia Support

Feature Dimensity 8400 Exynos 1580 5G Download Speeds Up to 5170 Mbps Up to 5100 Mbps Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 6.0 5.3 Camera Support Up to 320MP Up to 200MP AV1 Decode Yes No Memory Bandwidth 68.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

The Dimensity 8400 not only supports higher camera resolutions and AV1 decoding but also offers slightly faster 5G and superior memory bandwidth, all translating into smoother media streaming and data-intensive performance.

Verdict—Dimensity 8400 Is the Undeniable Winner

Taking a comprehensive look at both chipsets, it’s clear that the Dimensity 8400 offers a significantly better package across all metrics. From benchmark scores and gaming performance to memory speed, camera capabilities, and AI processing, MediaTek’s chipsets set a new bar for what a mid-range processor can deliver in 2025. It brings flagship-level experiences to devices like the vivo Y300 GT, positioning itself as a true disruptor in the market.

The Exynos 1580, while not a poor performer by any means, simply doesn’t measure up in the same league. It caters more to average users who prioritize brand loyalty, daily usability, and Samsung’s software ecosystem. However, for those seeking maximum performance, longer hardware relevance, and better multimedia capabilities, the Dimensity 8400 is the clear winner.

In conclusion, MediaTek has proven once again that it is a serious contender not just in the budget segment but also in premium mid-range smartphones. The vivo Y300 GT, powered by Dimensity 8400, is a smarter investment for users looking for top-tier features without paying flagship prices.

Also read:

Smartphone GPU Ranking List (Updated 2025)

Smartphone Processors Ranking List (Updated 2025)