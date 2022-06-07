Exynos 2200 vs. Snapdragon 8 gen 1-Which differences matter?

These days when it comes to inclusion of processor in flagship and mid-range devices, two prominent names that comes to our mind are Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and Exynos 2200. Both are considered to be the best processors of time however, still there are some differences that have made us write Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 gen 1, to make it more understandable.

Before going into details, differences and similarities, let’s have a brief intro of both.

Exynos is a series of AEM-based system-on-chips. These are developed by Samsung Electronics and Samsung Foundry has manufactured them. The new processor is the result of Samsung’s high-class partnership with AMD on mobile graphics processing units, as it sports the first AMD RDNA 2 silicon with ray-tracing capabilities tailored for the mobile realm. It is in persistence of previous S3C, S5L and S5P line of SOCs. Currently Exynos SoCs family includes Exynos 800 series, Exynos 900 series, Exynos 1000 series and Exynos 2000 series.

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 gen 1

Alternatively, Snapdragon is a family of mobile system on a chip (SoC) made by Qualcomm for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, 2-in-1 PCs. It has mobile platform series, computer platform series, XR platform and gaming platform. The family of Snapdragon includes Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 780 5G, Snapdragon 888+5G and Snapdragon 8+ Mobile Platform. It is the most famous and reliable chipset, primarily included in flagship devices.

Let’s now go in to the details of Exynos 2200 vs. Snapdragon 8 gen 1.

Specification and Features:

Exynos 2200

In 2019, Samsung and AMD partnered to build a GPU for Exynos smartphone processor. Since then, it’s been three years and there was a deep silence in this regard until now when Samsung has announced Exynos 2200 under partnership.

CPU:

The chipset brings 4nm design as well as the new Armv9 CPU cores. The main layout is almost same to Mediatek and Qualcomm’s latest chipsets having a single Cortex X2 for heavy lifting, whereas three Cortex -A710 cores for medium tasks, and four Cortex-A510 basic tasks.

Powerful Computing & Gaming Experience:

Having Octs Core CPU featuring Tri-cluster architecture which includes cutting edge Arm Cortex X2 Core, the Chipset gives powerful computing experiences and people can enjoy marvelous gaming experience with smooth loading, uninterrupted multitasking and fast rendering of gameplay video.

Powerful efficiency:

When it comes to power efficiency, Samsung has included AMIGO technology along with 4nm innovative processor, which collectively delivers great power efficiency due to which gamers can enjoy longer and better experience.

Connectivity:

Connectivity also plays a vital role when it comes to playing games, Keeping in view this, Exynos 2200 is built with 5G modem for interrupted connectivity to deliver fast connections while supporting next generation gaming experience like cloud gaming. It has wifi(6) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Better AI Performance:

Other than this, the improved NPU is designed to provide better on-device AI performance to give overall smarter experience. NPU also provides great photography experience when combined with content aware AI solution.

Ultra-High Resolution Photography:

The advance signal processor is also included that supports 200MP and allows to click ultra high resolution photograph. The best thing is that these images can be cropped without losing details. Other than this, when it is combined with AI technology it can capture stunning shots.

Other than this, this powerful chipset allows creator to record and edit powerful 8k videos. An advance Multi format codec is included which offers diverse cutting edge video codec. Due to this, the high resolution videos are encoded and decoded with faster frame rate.

Snapdragon 8 gen 1:

Qualcomm has given new name to it new flagship chipset, calling it Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It makes it the 18th model in the 8-series. However, this release was quite confusing since Qualcomm removed the numbering from Ardeno, GPU, Hexagon DSP and other parts of the chip.

CPU:

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 included first ARMY9 CPU cores and has 18 bit triple image signal processor and machine learning capabilities. Among these changes and new inclusions, there are many smaller improvements as well that makes us believe that this is indeed loved for the very right reasons.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is powered by a single Cortex-X2 powerhouse CPU. When it comes to CPU arrangement, Qualcomm has decided to stick with 1+3+4 tri-cluster CPU arrangement, rather than the slightly more experimental 2+2+4 set up.

Improved Performance & Power Saving:

According to Qualcomm, with this processor, these have witnessed improved 20% performances and 30% improved power saving.

GPU:

When we talk about graphics, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 includes unnamed in-house Adreno GPU. When compared with previous year, Qualcomm boasts an impressive 30% performance boost and 25% power saving.

When it comes to gaming, the overall experience is improved as compared to previous experience with the inclusion of Adreno Frame Motion engine as it doubles the frame rate without using any additional power.

Improved Photography:

The triple ISP layout has been upgraded to 18 bit and supports 18-bit RAW image output. Due to this, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 shoots 108MP images with zero shutter lag or pair three 36MP cameras for 30fps capture with zero shutter lag.

When it comes to machine learning, Qualcomm has doubled the tensor acceleration performance inside Hexagon DSP. This means that overall operations will run faster than before Qualcomm’s subsystem is also now up to 1.7x more power-efficient in some workloads.

5G Connectivity:

Last but not the least, SD 7 Gen 1 includes Snapdragon X62 5G modem capable of 4.4 Gbps download speeds with dual standby 5G connectivity. Other than this it has wifi(6) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Key Similarities

Both have LPDDR5 Ram (memory) and have same frequency of 3200MHz.

The CPU of both have almost similar architecture, cores (8), instruction set (ARMv9-A) and process (4).

Max display resolution of both is same 3840 *2160 and Max camera resolution is also same 1 * 200MP.

The video capture, video playback, video codecs and audio codecs are same in both the processors.

If we see connectivity both have similar scores of wifi (6) and Bluetooth (5.2).

Technical Differences:

Download speed of Exynos 2200 is up to 3000 Mbps and that of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is up to 2500 Mbps.

The up load sped of Exynos 2200 is up to 422 Mbps and that of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is up to 316 Mbps.

If we see the graphics stability of Exynos 2200 (63%) is better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (55%). But when done the Graphics test the total score gives more rating to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1(8169) than Exynos 2200 (6900).

Single-core score for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (1212) is better than Exynos 2200 (1150) but Multi-core score for Exynos 2200 (3555) is better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (3776).

The Charging of Exynos 2022 is adaptive fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 uses Quick charge 5 and Quick charge Al.

Key differences

Samsung Exynos 2200 has a higher GPU frequency (59%) than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Sanpdragon 8 Gen has better game optimization. Developers optimize games more frequently for Snapdragon than for Exynos 2200.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has 7% higher CPU clock speed. It has 3000 MHz and Exynos 2200 has 2800 MHz.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 shows better total performance score including CPU, GPU, Memory and UX according to AnTuTu Benchmark measures 9 score up to 10 % with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 1028 K v/s 937K of Exynos2200.

Which one is better and why?

Both the chipsets are extremely well-equipped and render sufficient performance in gaming and real-life tasks. The parameters’ testing through different benchmarks can reveal the real champion.

Going by initial results which are accessible online, The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has the powerful graphics performance but could do better in the market. . The Exynos 2200 is slower than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but only by a small margin but it still offers satisfying performance in day-to-day life.

Aside from the GPU, optimization, CPU, camera and download speed, clock speed there are few similarities also. But the differences show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is better than Exynos. But one should not rely on the software comparison as the human factor is missing in it. Many social media and gaming platforms have taken pool from the users about their pros and cons. The users’ voting by many platforms shows more rating and liking for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 gen 1-Final Wrap

A comprehensive analysis is carried out on Exynos 2200 vs. Snapdragon 8 gen 1. There are few similarities but the difference are huge and they overwhelm the whole analysis making the readers speechless. Though Exynos 2200 supports its presentation better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in smartphones and other devices but still Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 holds up better in smartphones and other devices due to its diverse advantages and key qualities. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor works very well in any area geographically but Exynos 2200 devices encounter issue.

