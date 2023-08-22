Exynos 2400 For Galaxy S24 Series Is Tipped To Come With 10-Core CPU, 2x GPU & 2-Way Satellite Communication

Tech giant Samsung is tipped to be bringing back the Exynos-Snapdragon chipset strategy with the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series next year. Reports claim that the US, China, Korea, and parts of Asia will get Snapdragon variants while Europe and Africa will have the Exynos ones. Exynos 2400 is anticipated to come with the Galaxy S24 lineup. Recently, specifications and key details of Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor got leaked. According to the report, the next Exynos chip is tipped to pack notable upgrades like 2x GPU, 10-Core CPU & much more.

Specs Of Exynos 2400 Tipped To Power Galaxy S24 Series Got Leaked

According to the leak, Exynos 2400 chipset will feature the 10-core design of 1+2+3+4. The detailed specifications are: 1 ARMv9 Cortex-X4 core at 3.1GHz, 2 ARMv9 Cortex-A720 cores at 2.9GHz, 3 ARMv9 Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and 4 ARMv9 Cortex-A520 cores at 1.8GHz. The point worth mentioning is that the Exynos 2400 will only support 64-bit due to the shift to the latest Arm V9.2 core. In terms of graphics, the chipset will come with Xclipse 940 having 2x graphics computing units that RDNA 2 reaches. In addition, the chip will improve applications in the AI ​​field as well.

Besides, Samsung’s Exynos 2400 is expected to bring the Exynos 5300 modem, which can attain a downlink speed of up to 10Gbps and an uplink speed of up to 3.87Gbps. Moreover, it also supports two-way satellite communication and the latest 3GPP 5G Version 18 network. Last but not least, Samsung’s upcoming in-house chipset will also support UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory with a rate of up to 8.5Gbps. The image signal processor is tipped to support 320 million pixel photos and 8K60fps video shooting.

Also Read: Stolen iPhones From Pakistan Sold in Dubai: Police Reports – (phoneworld.com.pk)