“Exynos is Back” Samsung confirms in a short teaser

Samsung released a short preview for their next Exynos SoC with a slogan “Exynos is back,” .Samsung confirms that on January 12, which will fall on the first full day of CES, there will be a proper unveiling for the new SoC.

Being this is a preview, there are no specifics. But Samsung promises “A whole new Exynos is coming” is worth mentioning. Which, hopefully, is an indication that Samsung has spent the last few years working hard to strengthen their place.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

Even though the most recent high-end designs of Exynos in other Samsung’s flagship phones were good, they were overlooked by the designs of competitor Qualcomm, not to mention the market-leading parts of Apple itself. Samsung’s own in-house CPU core design used the last few versions of the chip, which never performed quite as well as Samsung wished for both in overall efficiency and in keeping ahead of Arm’s own licensable designs.

Interestingly, Samsung has stated earlier that in future designs they will be using Arm’s cores, especially the Cortex-X1, Arm’s major effort to double down on optimal Processor performance. So it’s almost inevitable that Cortex-X1 will appear in Samsung’s next-gen SoC, particularly when they want to compare with the next-gen Snapdragon packed with Qualcomm’s X1.