Exynos Returns to Galaxy S26 Ultra: Why It’s a Massive Upgrade

Samsung’s Exynos Chip is Back for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

The big news is official: Exynos returns to the Galaxy S26 Ultra next year. After years of using only Snapdragon processors in its top models, Samsung is bringing back its own powerful chip. This is a massive win for the company. In fact, it is also great news for anyone planning to buy this phone. The reason is simple. The new Exynos 2600 chip is incredibly powerful and easily beats its rivals, including both Snapdragon and Apple silicon.

A Powerful Return for the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Chip

This is a major comeback for Samsung. We have not seen an Exynos chip in an Ultra phone since 2022. There were good reasons for this pause. Previously, Exynos chips had three main problems:

They were often slower than the competition.

They suffered from heating issues.

Additionally, Samsung’s manufacturing had some production troubles.

Exynos 2600: A New Era of Performance

However, all of that is now changing. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will use the Exynos 2600 in some countries. This time, buyers getting the Samsung over the rest of the competition might just be the lucky ones.

This is because Samsung built the Exynos 2600 using a new 2nm process. This technology gives it a huge advantage over older 3nm chips. Leaked reports show the Exynos 2600 is a true powerhouse.

For example, it beats Apple’s new A19 Pro chip. The Exynos 2600 is reportedly 6 times faster in AI tasks. It is also 15% better in multi-core performance. Furthermore, its graphics (gaming) performance is 75% better than Apple’s chip.

Beating the Snapdragon Competition

The good news doesn’t stop there. The Exynos 2600 also beats the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which is used in other top flagship phones. The Exynos chip is 30% better at AI processing, while also being 29% better at graphics processing.

Clearly, the move to 2nm technology was a very important step for the chip’s development. This new processor is a major success. In conclusion, this could be the big win that Samsung has needed for many years.