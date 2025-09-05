Pakistan is taking important steps towards launching 5G services. The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has cleared critical spectrum bands for the upcoming Next-Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) and 5G auction. This marks a big move for the country’s digital future.

FAB worked closely with defence forces to free parts of the valuable 700 MHz band. It also released the high-capacity 2300 MHz band. In addition, 285 MHz in the globally popular 3500 MHz mid-band was secured through the re-farming of wireless local loop (WLL) services. These bands are vital for smooth and fast 5G connectivity.

FAB Clears 600+ MHz Spectrum for Upcoming 5G Auction

To ensure quality, FAB carried out nationwide surveys to detect illegal spectrum use. Unauthorized links were found and later shut down by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). FAB also conducted cross-border surveys. It initiated talks with India, Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, and the UAE to reduce spillover and align frequencies. This will help in a smoother rollout of 5G services across the region.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), FAB and PTA, the 50th meeting of the Board approved several frequency bands for the upcoming auction. These include:

700 MHz (2×15 MHz)

1800 MHz (2×3.6 MHz)

2100 MHz (2×20 MHz)

2300 MHz (50 MHz)

2600 MHz (194 MHz)

3500 MHz (285 MHz)

24 GHz (3.082 GHz)

39 GHz (4 GHz)

In total, 606 MHz of spectrum has been prepared for the auction. However, not all of it is ready for commercial use. About 161.6 MHz remains stuck in litigation. The biggest dispute is over 140 MHz in the 2600 MHz band. This band is seen as one of the most important for both 4G and 5G services worldwide. Court cases in the 2100 MHz and 1800 MHz bands are also creating delays. These issues may affect operator participation in the auction.

The government has also formed an Advisory Committee on the spectrum auction. The committee is reviewing two key challenges. First is the pending merger of PTCL and Telenor. Second is the resolution of legal disputes in the 2600 MHz band. The committee has recommended that these matters be addressed quickly. A speedy resolution will be necessary to move ahead with Pakistan’s 5G launch.

The progress made by FAB shows that Pakistan is preparing seriously for the next stage of mobile services. With the release of spectrum and efforts to coordinate internationally, the country is setting the foundation for advanced telecom services. But unresolved legal disputes remain a major roadblock.

Experts believe that once these hurdles are cleared, the 5G auction could open new doors for digital growth. Faster internet, smarter cities, and better connectivity for industries could soon become a reality. For now, the focus remains on settling disputes and finalising policies so that Pakistan can join the list of countries already using 5G.