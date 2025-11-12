Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has awarded a contract to M/s TeReSol Pvt. Ltd., the local representative of LS telcom AG, a German-based global leader in cutting-edge spectrum management and radio communication solutions, for the deployment of a state-of-the-art Automated Spectrum Management Software (ASMS) System in Pakistan.

FAB plays a pivotal role in managing scarce spectrum resources for telecom operators, broadcasters, satellite services, IoT networks, short-range devices (SRDs), D2D, NTN, WiFi, PPDR applications, and both public and private wireless communication networks, having the exclusive authority to allocate and assign radio frequency spectrum in Pakistan.

FAB Partners with TeReSol and LS telcom for Deployment of Automated Spectrum Management System

The upgradation of ASMS marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, equipping FAB with cutting-edge, data-driven tools to further enhance its technical, analytical, and spectrum planning capabilities. This system will enable automated workflows, improved operational efficiency, and accurate forecasting of future spectrum demands, ensuring optimized, interference-free utilization of the nation’s spectrum resources.

LS telcom, with operations in over 100 countries, is globally recognized for its innovation leadership and comprehensive expertise in spectrum management, network planning, and optimization across all radio communication technologies.

The project scope includes installation, commissioning, data migration and integration of the ASMS at FAB HQs in Islamabad, along with seamless linkage to FAB’s radio monitoring stations located in major cities across Pakistan. FAB hopes that it will take 180 days for system deployment and transition.

This initiative underscores FAB’s firm commitment to modernizing spectrum governance in alignment with the Federal Government’s Digital Vision of Pakistan, which aims to foster technological innovation, e-governance, and digital inclusion. The ASMS project will also act as a catalyst for the country’s ICT and telecom sector growth, supporting the deployment of 5G, IoT, AI-driven networks, smart cities/ solutions, and other emerging technologies that form the backbone of a knowledge-based digital economy.

By strengthening national spectrum efficiency and enabling smarter, more transparent management of a vital natural resource, this project will contribute to socio-economic development, job creation, enhanced public service delivery, and broader digital inclusion across all segments of society—benefiting citizens, industries, and communities alike.