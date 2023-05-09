Facebook Now Has 3 billion Users But Many of them are Old

Facebook says it is not dead as it has 3 billion users. Facebook also claims that it is not just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The once-cool social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. Mark Zuckerberg launched thefacebook.com from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. The app was just a hit at that time. Because of the easy interface, many people started using this.
Today, 3 billion people check it each month. That’s more than a third of the world’s population. And 2 billion log in every day. Yet it still finds itself in a battle for relevancy, and its future, after two decades of existence.
For younger generations — those who signed up in middle school, or those who are now in middle school, it’s decidedly not the place to be. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook still is the main source of revenue for the parent company Meta.
After the popularity of TikTok, the young generation moved to it. The craze for Facebook started fading over time. As of now, TikTok is facing a ban in many states over security concerns, this is a good time for Facebook to get back its position. Let’s see what Facebook will do in this regard.
