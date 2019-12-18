Facebook Accepted they can Track User’s even if they Opt out of Tracking- Facebook Tracking Scandal

Facebook is one of the most versatile apps which has made our lives easier. However, due to the data Analytica scandal accompanies with loads of more scandals people have lost their trust in the app. Just recently, the social media giant has accepted that it can track people even if they have opt-out of having their whereabouts tracked. This revelation was made by the company in a letter sent to US senators. Yet there is another Facebook Tracking Scandal.

The company shared ways in which it can still figure out where the people are even if they have selected not to share their location data with Facebook.

Here’s a New Facebook Tracking Scandal

Facebook said that it tracks user’s data including their whereabouts as it is advantageous when it comes to recommending them with the nearby shops and also helps in fighting hackers and misinformation.

While telling about it, Republican Senator Josh Hawley said in a tweet:

“There is no opting out. No control over your personal information,” “That’s Big Tech. And that’s why Congress needs to take action.”

The company guesses user’s information when a user is tagged in a photo at any place our check-in at any location also helps them with tracking data. Apart from the location information shared in the user’s posts, the whereabouts can be tracked from the IP addresses if the internet is active on the device. These IP addresses also help in reducing misinformation on the app.

On social media, I have come across several posts that revealed that Facebook keeps on recommending them with places even when they have not opted for it. So this was the reason behind it. The story of FacebookAre you astonished? Let us know in the comments section below.

