Facebook Adds New AI Features, Animated Profile Photos, and Backgrounds for Text Posts

Facebook is rolling out a new set of AI-powered creative tools aimed at making the platform more visually expressive and engaging. With Facebook AI features, users will soon be able to animate profile photos, restyle images using Meta AI, and add animated backgrounds to text-based posts.

The updates are part of Meta’s broader effort to keep Facebook relevant, especially among younger audiences who increasingly prefer more visual and interactive social platforms.

With these changes, Facebook is leaning into personalization, playful design, and AI-driven creativity, features that could help the app feel less static and more aligned with Gen Z’s digital habits.

Animated Profile Photos Bring Motion to Static Images

One of the biggest additions is animated profile pictures, which apply motion effects to standard profile photos.

Instead of a still image, Facebook can now make the subject appear as if they are:

Waving

Making a heart shape

Wearing a virtual party hat

Facebook says the tool works best when users upload a clear photo of a single person facing the camera. Images can be selected directly from a user’s camera roll or pulled from photos already uploaded to Facebook.

Meta also confirmed that more animation styles will be added throughout the year.

This feature reflects a growing trend across social media: profile identity is becoming more dynamic, not just a static headshot.

Meta AI ‘Restyle’ Tool Enhances Stories and Memories

Facebook is also upgrading its Stories and Memories features with a new AI tool called “Restyle”.

Stories, the disappearing posts that last 24 hours, and Memories, resurfaced posts from past years, will now allow users to reimagine their photos using Meta AI.

After uploading an image to Stories or selecting a Memory to share, users can tap the Restyle option and either:

Enter a custom text prompt

Choose from preset visual themes

Users can also adjust lighting, mood, and colors, and even replace backgrounds with new scenes.

This move mirrors similar AI photo editing trends already popular on other apps, where users want content that feels stylized, unique, and instantly shareable.

Animated Backgrounds Make Text Posts More Eye-Catching

Facebook is also adding animated backgrounds for text-only posts, another attempt to bring more visual energy into the feed. By tapping a new rainbow “A” icon, users can select from a range of still and moving backgrounds.

Meta says seasonal background options will also be introduced soon, suggesting that Facebook wants to encourage more timely and themed posting.

This feature could help revive text updates, which have become less prominent in the age of short-form video and image-first content.

While Facebook still has around 2.1 billion daily active users, it has faced increasing challenges in attracting and retaining younger demographics.

Gen Z users often spend more time on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat, where creativity tools and visual personalization are central to the experience.

Meta appears to be betting that AI-powered expression features can make Facebook feel fresher, more modern, and more fun, particularly for users who may see it as outdated.

These updates also reinforce Meta’s strategy of embedding AI across all of its products, not just as a productivity tool, but as a creativity engine.

What This Means for Users

For everyday users, these tools could make Facebook posting more engaging again, especially for people who enjoy personalizing content without needing advanced editing skills.

For creators and brands, the changes may offer new ways to stand out in crowded feeds, though it remains to be seen whether these updates will truly shift younger users back toward Facebook.