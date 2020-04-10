In this quarantine, Facebook wants you to get close to your family members and keep a bit distance from social media. It seems that Facebook has not only recognized the importance of spending time with the family but also recognized how it is important for our mental health. And this is the reason that it has announced an all-new “Quiet Mode” for its main mobile app that is going to pause “most” push notifications and remind you that it’s turned on when you try to open the software on your phone.

A new “Quiet Mode” timer is helping you to curb your time on the Facebook app. When you enable the Quiet Mode, it will mute notifications for the time you specify.

Facebook Adds Quiet Mode to Mute Notifications

When you open the app during Quiet Mode, it will remind you that you are still in Quiet Mode with a shortcut to manage its settings.

The Company says:

“As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook,

The new Quiet Mode is working both manually and on a set schedule, it depends on your choice. It pauses the notifications from within the app including obnoxious Facebook Watch badges and on a system level,

