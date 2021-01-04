According to a post by Reuters, Facebook Inc’s chief of advertising integrity, Rob Leathern has left the office. He was in charge of managing the company’s ad products related to sensitive subjects like politics and coronavirus misinformation.

Earlier this month, Rob Leathern said on Facebook’s internal network that he would be leaving the office on December 30. We don’t much of the inside story as Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

Facebook Advertising Integrity Chief Resigns from the Company

In a post, Rob Leathern said that he was “leaving Facebook to work on consumer privacy beyond just ads and social media,” without revealing where he was heading or why he left the job. The real story may appear on the stage after some time. But till now, we believe that Rob left Facebook Inc to work on some other project.

Rob was often seen as the public face of Facebook’s controversial political ad policies. For instance, before the US elections, Facebook was immensely criticized for allowing false claims and conspiracy theories to propagate widely on its platforms. He also faced resentment from the Muslim community on the spread of blasphemous content on Facebook and its subsidiaries.

In November, Rob had tweeted that Facebook did not have “the technical ability in the short term to enable political ads by state or by the advertiser.” In the aftermath of that, Facebook lifted a temporary post-election ban on political advertisements in Georgia ahead of the Jan 5 elections that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

Check out? Facebook New Security Feature- A Hope for Pakistani Cybercrime Victims