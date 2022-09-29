Facebook Again Invited To Open An Office In Pakistan

According to the latest reports, the social media giant Facebook’s officials have been once again invited to visit Pakistan. Meta has been asked to open its offices in the country, as it does in neighboring country India. Partnership with Pakistan means partnering with a huge repository of capable and delivering youth so there should be a Facebook office in Pakistan as well.

Meta Officials Invited To Open Facebook Office in Pakistan

Meta has almost a user base of over 40 million. The good part of the news is that the officials of the company have promised to visit Pakistan soon. It was confirmed during a meeting between Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Syed Aminul Haq and officials from Meta in Romania. Both parties are in the European nation for the Ministerial Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU PP-22).

Even though,186 ministerial delegations also gathered in Bucharest, Romania, for the summit. During the meeting, Haq stated that Pakistan expects internet users in the country to double during the upcoming years. As a result of this dialogue, the Officials from Meta expressed satisfaction over internet connectivity in Pakistan, noting that the number of users of its platforms has soared past the 40 million mark.

Amin ul Haq once again urged Facebook to open a local office in Pakistan. As a result, the platform’s representatives assured to visit the country soon. No doubt, Pakistan is a hub for IT talent. While delivering an address at the conference, the federal minister stated that Pakistan is becoming an essential hub for some of the best and most highly talented information technology personnel and organizations very fastly. So, partnering with Pakistan, the fifth largest and most populous country is exactly equal to partnering with a huge repository of capable and delivering youth. He further said that Pakistan has always been open to partnering in all areas that are mutually beneficial for all the stakeholders.

